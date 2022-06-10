Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $71.56 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) to announce sales of $71.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Heska’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $72.60 million and the lowest is $70.90 million. Heska reported sales of $64.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Heska will report full year sales of $287.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $287.12 million to $287.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $331.38 million, with estimates ranging from $329.97 million to $332.78 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Heska.

Get Heska alerts:

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.30). Heska had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $64.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Heska from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Heska from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heska from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Heska from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Heska currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSKA traded down $2.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.47. 58,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,387. Heska has a 1-year low of $82.92 and a 1-year high of $275.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.73 and a quick ratio of 5.37. The firm has a market cap of $987.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.02 and a beta of 1.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Heska by 2.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heska by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Heska by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Heska by 1.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Heska by 11.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Heska Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heska (HSKA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.