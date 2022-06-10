Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX) to Announce -$1.06 EPS

Analysts expect Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX – Get Rating) to post ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Redbox Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($0.67). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Redbox Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($0.91). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to $0.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Redbox Entertainment.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RDBX. Wedbush downgraded shares of Redbox Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Redbox Entertainment from $16.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BTIG Research lowered Redbox Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. B. Riley lowered Redbox Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Redbox Entertainment from $16.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 9.57.

Redbox Entertainment stock traded up 3.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 13.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,230,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,408,121. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 4.48 and a 200-day moving average price of 5.16. Redbox Entertainment has a twelve month low of 1.61 and a twelve month high of 27.22.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Redbox Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Redbox Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Redbox Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Redbox Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Redbox Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000.

Redbox Entertainment Inc operates a network of self-service kiosks in the United States. It operates a network of approximately 38,000 self-service kiosks, where consumers could rent or purchase new-release DVDs and Blu-ray Discs. The company provides installation, merchandising, and break-fix services to other kiosk businesses.

