Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX) to Announce -$1.06 EPS

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2022

Analysts expect Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBXGet Rating) to post ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Redbox Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($0.67). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Redbox Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($0.91). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to $0.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Redbox Entertainment.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RDBX. Wedbush downgraded shares of Redbox Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Redbox Entertainment from $16.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BTIG Research lowered Redbox Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. B. Riley lowered Redbox Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Redbox Entertainment from $16.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 9.57.

Redbox Entertainment stock traded up 3.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 13.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,230,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,408,121. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 4.48 and a 200-day moving average price of 5.16. Redbox Entertainment has a twelve month low of 1.61 and a twelve month high of 27.22.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Redbox Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Redbox Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Redbox Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Redbox Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Redbox Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000.

Redbox Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Redbox Entertainment Inc operates a network of self-service kiosks in the United States. It operates a network of approximately 38,000 self-service kiosks, where consumers could rent or purchase new-release DVDs and Blu-ray Discs. The company provides installation, merchandising, and break-fix services to other kiosk businesses.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redbox Entertainment (RDBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX)

Receive News & Ratings for Redbox Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redbox Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.