Zacks: Brokerages Expect ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) to Post $0.31 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ABB’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.25. ABB reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ABB will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $2.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ABB.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). ABB had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. ABB’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ABB has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ABB from CHF 26 to CHF 27 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ABB from CHF 32 to CHF 33 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Oddo Bhf raised ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on ABB from CHF 35 to CHF 37 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

Shares of NYSE ABB traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.28. The stock had a trading volume of 155,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.69. ABB has a twelve month low of $27.74 and a twelve month high of $39.11. The firm has a market cap of $60.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. ABB’s payout ratio is currently 22.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,576,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $667,249,000 after acquiring an additional 403,624 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ABB by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,079,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $617,041,000 after buying an additional 861,832 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in ABB by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,471,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,518,000 after buying an additional 96,369 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ABB by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,822,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,278,000 after buying an additional 61,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in ABB by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,112,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,634,000 after buying an additional 92,311 shares in the last quarter. 14.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

