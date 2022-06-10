Zacks: Brokerages Expect CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.05 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) will post sales of $8.05 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.95 billion to $8.15 billion. CBRE Group reported sales of $6.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full-year sales of $33.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $33.38 billion to $33.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $36.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.87 billion to $36.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CBRE Group.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CBRE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,704,017.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE Group stock traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.35. The company had a trading volume of 72,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,854. CBRE Group has a one year low of $75.10 and a one year high of $111.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

