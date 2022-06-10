Zacks: Brokerages Expect Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) to report ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. Clear Channel Outdoor reported earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 88.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Clear Channel Outdoor.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $525.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCO. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $5.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.50 to $2.15 in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.86.

Shares of NYSE:CCO opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $4.10. The stock has a market cap of $689.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.01.

In related news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 561,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $886,556.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,872,541 shares in the company, valued at $165,698,614.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCO. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

