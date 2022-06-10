Zacks: Brokerages Expect FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NYSE:FCFS) to Announce $0.94 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NYSE:FCFS – Get Rating) will report $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for FirstCash’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. FirstCash posted earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.18. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.67 to $6.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FirstCash.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $659.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.59 million.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on FirstCash in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:FCFS traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.15. 158,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,567. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.96. FirstCash has a 52 week low of $58.30 and a 52 week high of $97.04.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

