Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $424.70 Million

Brokerages forecast that Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) will report $424.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $448.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $401.40 million. Kimco Realty reported sales of $289.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full-year sales of $1.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kimco Realty.

Several analysts have issued reports on KIM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $26.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.18.

In other Kimco Realty news, CFO Glenn Gary Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $250,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 486,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,190,036.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KIM. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 34.6% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 90,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 23,192 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 154,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after buying an additional 11,667 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $769,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 253.1% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 64,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 46,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 388.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 636,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,204,000 after acquiring an additional 506,014 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KIM traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $20.81. 178,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,787,579. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.37. Kimco Realty has a one year low of $19.53 and a one year high of $26.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 48.19%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

