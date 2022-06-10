Zacks: Brokerages Expect M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Will Announce Earnings of $2.43 Per Share

Brokerages predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.43 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.53. M.D.C. reported earnings per share of $2.11 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full year earnings of $10.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.12 to $11.53. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.21 to $11.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover M.D.C..

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.12. M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on MDC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

M.D.C. stock opened at $36.99 on Tuesday. M.D.C. has a 52 week low of $33.94 and a 52 week high of $56.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is 24.01%.

In other news, Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $114,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,793.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 9,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $374,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in M.D.C. in the fourth quarter worth $30,042,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 93.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,808,000 after acquiring an additional 361,931 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,145,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,104,000 after acquiring an additional 348,421 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 35.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,326,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,182,000 after acquiring an additional 348,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 736,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,144,000 after acquiring an additional 273,380 shares during the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

