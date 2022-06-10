Zacks: Brokerages Expect NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $205.67 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) will announce $205.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $205.50 million and the highest is $205.83 million. NetScout Systems reported sales of $190.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full-year sales of $908.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $907.30 million to $909.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $948.28 million, with estimates ranging from $916.50 million to $980.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NetScout Systems.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.50 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetScout Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Shares of NetScout Systems stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $34.97. The company had a trading volume of 331,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.63. NetScout Systems has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.51 and a 200-day moving average of $32.22.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTCT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NetScout Systems by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,211,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616,952 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,407,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 195.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 892,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,056,000 after purchasing an additional 590,831 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,748,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,933,000 after purchasing an additional 372,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,059,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,139,000 after purchasing an additional 347,553 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

