Zacks Investment Management Acquires 2,531 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $26,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.45.

Shares of Synopsys stock traded down $12.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $304.38. The company had a trading volume of 8,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,992. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $301.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.34. The firm has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a PE ratio of 47.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.20. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.02 and a fifty-two week high of $377.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $14,966,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,752,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total value of $16,064,538.72. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at $29,884,181.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 106,241 shares of company stock worth $32,174,289. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

