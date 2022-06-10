Zacks Investment Management Acquires 259,858 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 909,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259,858 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.0% of Zacks Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $69,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 300,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,756,000 after buying an additional 11,068 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 77,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $382,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 75,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $492,000. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.17. 161,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,416,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.66. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $94.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 49.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

