Zacks Investment Management Boosts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.5% of Zacks Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $106,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,854,059,000 after purchasing an additional 39,437 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL stock traded down $83.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,213.71. 44,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,820,551. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,395.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,642.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,037.69 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,310.24.

In related news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total value of $96,542.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,714,682.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 550,324 shares of company stock valued at $21,778,481. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

