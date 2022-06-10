Zacks Investment Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management owned approximately 0.05% of Emerson Electric worth $28,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,620,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,508,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,143 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,981,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,178,000 after acquiring an additional 999,881 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 423.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,135,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,989,000 after acquiring an additional 918,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 481.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,046,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,533,000 after purchasing an additional 866,200 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMR traded down $2.70 on Friday, reaching $87.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,367. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.01 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

In other news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.42.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

