Zacks Investment Management Boosts Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 340,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,824 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management owned 0.31% of Celanese worth $57,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,281,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,048,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,235,000 after acquiring an additional 575,684 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 2,218.6% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 549,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,277,000 after acquiring an additional 525,760 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,597,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Celanese stock traded down $6.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.18. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $132.26 and a twelve month high of $176.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.50 and a 200-day moving average of $152.82.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 18.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Sunday, February 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Celanese from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.81.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

