Zacks Investment Management Buys New Shares in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 507,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,824,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Evergy by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Evergy by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 251,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,252,000 after buying an additional 17,851 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Evergy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Evergy by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Evergy by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EVRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Evergy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

NYSE EVRG traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $66.54. 4,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.55. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.46 and a fifty-two week high of $73.13. The firm has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.47.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 65.06%.

In other news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.48, for a total transaction of $34,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,726.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,657 shares of company stock worth $112,987 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

