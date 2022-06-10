Zacks Investment Management Cuts Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Zacks Investment Management lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 15,222 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 2.5% of Zacks Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $180,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 11,522 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 14,197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,892,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,525 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $57,904,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 87,529 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,325,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,543 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

NYSE HD traded down $8.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $291.41. 71,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,507,860. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.59 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The firm has a market cap of $299.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,933 shares of company stock worth $3,448,197 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.95.

Home Depot Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.