Zacks Investment Management Cuts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Zacks Investment Management reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,052 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.3% of Zacks Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $95,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.77.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $10.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.10. The company had a trading volume of 738,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,835,808. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.78 and a 200 day moving average of $242.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 4.29%.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,560 shares of company stock worth $36,674,489. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

