Zacks Investment Management Has $51.59 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Zacks Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 124,443 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,884 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $51,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth $223,000. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth $341,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 15.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 331.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 421,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $134,721,000 after purchasing an additional 323,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut Accenture to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.35.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $8.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $287.24. 23,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,092,095. The stock has a market cap of $182.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $268.17 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $306.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $335.61.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total value of $148,078.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,326,090.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.