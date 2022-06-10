Zacks Investment Management Purchases 3,454 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management owned 0.05% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $44,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.1% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 177,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,689,000 after buying an additional 16,245 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 4,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.7% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 281,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,048,000 after buying an additional 24,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNC traded down $4.48 on Friday, hitting $158.52. 19,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,812,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.35 and a 52-week high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Argus cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.67.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,984,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,945.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

