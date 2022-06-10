Zacks Investment Management Raises Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 190,495 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,291 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $64,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 6.2% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 40,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,780,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 13.7% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,256 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,250,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.93, for a total transaction of $66,666.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,419.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,112 shares of company stock valued at $9,283,967. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $6.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.45. 388,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,769,234. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.00 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $201.43 and its 200-day moving average is $250.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

META has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.96.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

