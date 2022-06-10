Zacks Investment Management Raises Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 485,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,089 shares during the quarter. Prologis accounts for approximately 1.1% of Zacks Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Zacks Investment Management owned about 0.07% of Prologis worth $81,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 31,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,020,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 20,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 8,835 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Avid Modjtabai purchased 15,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLD. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.46.

Shares of Prologis stock traded down $3.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.26. 25,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,916,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $87.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.88 and a 200-day moving average of $151.25. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.37 and a 12 month high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.33%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

