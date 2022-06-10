Zacks Investment Management Raises Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 506,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,703 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $36,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GILD. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 46.3% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GILD stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.73. 192,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,283,163. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.82. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.19 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.37.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.56%.

Several research firms recently commented on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

