Zacks Investment Management Sells 19,320 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Zacks Investment Management lowered its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,177,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,320 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in NiSource were worth $32,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in NiSource by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 75,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in NiSource by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 12,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in NiSource by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 98,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NI traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $30.07. 48,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,568,235. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $32.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.10. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). NiSource had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 61.44%.

NI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NiSource has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

