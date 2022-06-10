Zacks Investment Research Lowers SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SELLAS Life Sciences Group is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on novel cancer immunotherapeutics for cancer indications. The company’s product candidate, galinpepimut-S, is licensed from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and targets the Wilms Tumor 1 protein, which is present in an array of tumor types. SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc., formerly known as Galena Biopharma Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group from $16.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

SLS stock opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.73. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $15.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.98.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that SELLAS Life Sciences Group will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 297.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 11,599 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 32.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 32,464 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 10.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a cancer immunotherapeutic agent that targets Wilms tumor 1, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment for ovarian cancer.

