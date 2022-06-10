Zacks Investment Research Lowers South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “South32 Limited is a resources company. The Company primarily produces alumina, aluminium, coal, manganese, nickel, silver, lead and zinc. South32 Limited is based in Perth, Australia. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on South32 from GBX 300 ($3.76) to GBX 320 ($4.01) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded South32 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on South32 from GBX 260 ($3.26) to GBX 250 ($3.13) in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on South32 from GBX 340 ($4.26) to GBX 325 ($4.07) in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $245.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS SOUHY opened at $17.55 on Tuesday. South32 has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $20.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.50 and a 200-day moving average of $16.20.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, Hermosa, and South Africa Energy Coal segments.

