Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) to “Buy”

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AVDX. Morgan Stanley started coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on AvidXchange from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut AvidXchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on AvidXchange from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvidXchange has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 16.96.

Shares of AVDX stock traded down 0.20 on Friday, reaching 7.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,417,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,679. AvidXchange has a 1 year low of 5.95 and a 1 year high of 27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 8.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of 11.02.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported -0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.11 by -0.15. The company had revenue of 69.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 66.06 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that AvidXchange will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in AvidXchange by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AvidXchange in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 9,107 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 8,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

