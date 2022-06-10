Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $161.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $193.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $170.71.

CPT stock opened at $134.91 on Monday. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $132.26 and a 1-year high of $180.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.18 and its 200-day moving average is $162.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.07). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $311.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,955,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,485,575,000 after purchasing an additional 412,019 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,700,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,269,400,000 after purchasing an additional 775,072 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,220,455,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,066,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,013,817,000 after purchasing an additional 540,683 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,667,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $609,475,000 after purchasing an additional 79,684 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

