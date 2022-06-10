Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) to “Hold”

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landec Corp. engages in designing, developing, manufacturing and selling of products for food and biomaterials markets and license technology applications. Its operating segment consists of Packaged Fresh Vegetables, Food Export and Biomaterials. Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment includes marketing and packing specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables. Food Export segment consists of sale of whole commodity fruit and vegetable product. Biomaterials segment sells products utilizing hyaluronan, a naturally occurring polysaccharide which is distributed in the extracellular matrix of connective tissues in both animals and humans. Landec Corp. is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA. “

LNDC has been the topic of several other research reports. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Landec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landec in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

NASDAQ:LNDC opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.45. Landec has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $12.64.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Landec had a negative return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $53.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.54 million. On average, analysts predict that Landec will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Landec by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landec during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Landec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Landec by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landec during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of plant-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole processed vegetables primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels to retail grocery chains, club stores, and food service operators; and sells BreatheWay packaging products.

