Zanaga Iron Ore (LON:ZIOC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.28

Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited (LON:ZIOC – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.28 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.40 ($0.03). Zanaga Iron Ore shares last traded at GBX 2.67 ($0.03), with a volume of 130,561 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.26. The company has a market cap of £8.97 million and a P/E ratio of -5.34.

About Zanaga Iron Ore (LON:ZIOC)

Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration and development of iron ore properties. Its flagship asset is the Zanaga Iron Ore Project located in the south west of the Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as Jumelles Holdings Limited and changed its name to Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited in October 2010.

