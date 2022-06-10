ZooKeeper (ZOO) Price Hits $0.0253

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. In the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. ZooKeeper has a total market cap of $4.54 million and approximately $295,669.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be purchased for $0.0253 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 40% against the dollar and now trades at $97.43 or 0.00328940 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002006 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.72 or 0.00434547 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 409.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00026609 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About ZooKeeper

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 110,017,607 coins and its circulating supply is 179,311,341 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

