Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Price Target Cut to CHF 173 by Analysts at Barclays

Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from CHF 178 to CHF 173 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ZRSEF has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Zur Rose Group from CHF 169 to CHF 95 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. HSBC raised shares of Zur Rose Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Zur Rose Group from CHF 420 to CHF 180 in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Zur Rose Group from CHF 230 to CHF 135 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Zur Rose Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $206.33.

ZRSEF stock opened at $102.05 on Tuesday. Zur Rose Group has a 12-month low of $102.05 and a 12-month high of $425.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.96 and a 200-day moving average of $191.71.

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. It offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. The company also provides medicines management services.

