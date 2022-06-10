ZUSD (ZUSD) Trading Down 0.9% Over Last 7 Days

ZUSD (ZUSD) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One ZUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00003408 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZUSD has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and $25,942.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZUSD has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $98.42 or 0.00338279 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003434 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001999 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 209.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00029350 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.26 or 0.00430537 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

ZUSD Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 2,122,424 coins and its circulating supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

