1,024 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Bought by KC Investment Advisors LLC

KC Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $263.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.69.

NYSE:UPS opened at $173.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $165.34 and a one year high of $233.72. The company has a market cap of $151.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

