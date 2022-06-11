11,849 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Purchased by Blueprint Investment Partners LLC

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,173,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.3% of Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $358.27 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.76 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $384.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $404.46.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

