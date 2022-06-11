127,300 Shares in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 127,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,054,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLKB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the third quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud stock opened at $60.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.37. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.52 and a 12-month high of $86.96.

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $257.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.10 million. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLKB. TheStreet cut Blackbaud from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackbaud in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

In other news, EVP Kevin W. Mooney sold 3,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $220,610.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,777 shares in the company, valued at $5,575,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 3,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $189,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,368 shares of company stock worth $1,588,857. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

