12,919 Shares in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Acquired by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,919 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 471.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $58.59 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $101.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 74.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.98.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $515.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $63,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,823.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $99,872.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,425.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.88.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

