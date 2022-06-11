150 Shares in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Purchased by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ECL. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 316.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,107,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,848,000 after purchasing an additional 841,377 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,617,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $614,003,000 after purchasing an additional 815,142 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,632,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,518,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 6,563.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 529,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,453,000 after buying an additional 521,500 shares during the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ECL opened at $158.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.33 and its 200-day moving average is $189.34. The stock has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a PE ratio of 41.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.31 and a twelve month high of $238.93.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.06.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tracy B. Mckibben purchased 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

