151,514 Shares in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Bought by Delphi Management Inc. MA

Delphi Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 151,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ASE Technology by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,238,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,767 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in ASE Technology by 457.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,875,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,625,000 after acquiring an additional 13,025,689 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in ASE Technology by 179.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,785,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,924,641 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in ASE Technology by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,801,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,501,000 after acquiring an additional 205,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ASE Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $19,718,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ASE Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

NYSE ASX opened at $6.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.02. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $9.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.18.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 26.31%. Research analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.4794 dividend. This is an increase from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. ASE Technology’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

ASE Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.