1832 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,988,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 106,135 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 1.02% of Sun Life Financial worth $333,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,654,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,792,000 after purchasing an additional 290,601 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,287,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,275,000 after buying an additional 27,096 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,080,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,876,000 after purchasing an additional 40,165 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,893,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,425,000 after purchasing an additional 349,245 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,613,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,747,000 after purchasing an additional 98,382 shares during the period. 47.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SLF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.50 to C$67.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.23.

SLF opened at $47.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.48. The company has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.23 and a 52 week high of $58.49.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $300.00 million for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 11.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.537 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.68%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

