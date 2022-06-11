1832 Asset Management L.P. Cuts Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,024,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,080,922 shares during the quarter. TC Energy makes up 1.3% of 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 1.63% of TC Energy worth $746,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRP. Natixis bought a new stake in TC Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $447,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,424,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,485,000 after purchasing an additional 139,854 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 874,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,248,000 after acquiring an additional 275,131 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,107,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $149,463,000 after acquiring an additional 21,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,295,000. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRP shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of TC Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

NYSE TRP opened at $56.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.91. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $44.77 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The company has a market capitalization of $55.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 24.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.51%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

