1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $241.72 Million Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,680 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of ASML worth $241,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 51.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in ASML by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ASML by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of ASML from €800.00 ($860.22) to €710.00 ($763.44) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $813.50.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $521.53 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $509.55 and a 52 week high of $895.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $574.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $660.07. The firm has a market cap of $213.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.21.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 31.56%. ASML’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 17.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $4.1903 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. This represents a yield of 0.01468%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 39.80%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

