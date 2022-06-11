1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $257.21 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,373,655 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 470,536 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.28% of TJX Companies worth $257,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Eastern Bank raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 45,301 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 22,554 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,446 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen reduced their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.05.

TJX opened at $58.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.15. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TJX Companies (Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.