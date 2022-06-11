1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $535.27 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 1,708.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,666,565 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,463,827 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 0.9% of 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.31% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $535,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 57,247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,238,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 306,241 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,068,000 after acquiring an additional 34,094 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 187,116 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,926,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,092,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,556.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,522,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,560,700 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $94.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.48. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.96 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $153.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.86.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.73.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

