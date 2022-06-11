1832 Asset Management L.P. Lowers Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,475,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,406,619 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of NVIDIA worth $440,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ascension Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 14,655 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 4,337 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 13,370 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,932,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 954,380 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $280,692,000 after buying an additional 25,380 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,560 shares of company stock worth $36,674,489 over the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective (down from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.97.

NVDA opened at $169.74 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.84 and a 200-day moving average of $241.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $424.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

