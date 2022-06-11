1832 Asset Management L.P. Makes New $224.10 Million Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 613,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,098,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 7,526.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 276,448 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,179,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 31,919 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,469,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 31,822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,434,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total transaction of $34,847,283.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,841,972 shares in the company, valued at $34,033,167,903.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MA opened at $334.75 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $305.61 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $351.02 and a 200-day moving average of $353.47.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MA has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.94.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

