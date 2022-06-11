1832 Asset Management L.P. Reduces Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 280,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.50% of EPAM Systems worth $191,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EPAM. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 194,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $130,047,000 after acquiring an additional 15,144 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $493,710. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $303.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.59 and a twelve month high of $725.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $307.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $412.02.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.82. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Susquehanna raised EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $312.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.38.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

