1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 231,711 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

1832 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,244,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 231,711 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises approximately 1.0% of 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $590,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in S&P Global by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,608,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in S&P Global by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 156,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in S&P Global by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 69,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,683,000 after acquiring an additional 12,162 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPGI opened at $332.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $403.92. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $311.87 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPGI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $419.00 to $401.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.60.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

