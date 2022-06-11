1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 730,271 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

1832 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,302,356 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 730,271 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $389,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $114.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.46 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The firm has a market cap of $180.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 32.19%.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $173.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.23.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

