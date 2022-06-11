1irstcoin Price Tops $0.0248 (FST)

1irstcoin (FST) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 11th. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $985,466.51 and approximately $2,187.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1irstcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0248 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 1irstcoin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000207 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000310 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003120 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000520 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About 1irstcoin

1irstcoin (CRYPTO:FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,696,441 coins. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1irstcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.