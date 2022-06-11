1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Stake Lessened by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP lowered its holdings in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,622 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 774,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,415,000 after purchasing an additional 83,760 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 393,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,912,000 after acquiring an additional 20,778 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 172,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 36.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,586,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,132,000 after acquiring an additional 421,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

ONEM stock opened at $7.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.64. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $35.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.43.

1Life Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ONEM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 40.50% and a negative return on equity of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $254.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 109.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ONEM. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

1Life Healthcare Profile (Get Rating)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.